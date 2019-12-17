EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 55 años de edad fue arrestado por la policía por presunta agresión con arma mortal.
El arresto se registró a las 2:40 de la tarde del sábado en la cuadra marcada con los números 700 de Avenida Adams, indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Evaristo B. Meza, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado por realizar amenazas criminales y robo.
Al sospechoso se le impuso una fianza de 75 mil dólares, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
