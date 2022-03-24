EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la madrugada de este jueves 24 de marzo por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido mientras conducía un vehículo con reporte de robo.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente fue denunciado a la 1:27 de la mañana en esquina de Calle Octava y Avenida Adams donde el sospechoso fue visto a bordo de un Hyundai Elantra, color rojo, modelo 2017.
Posteriormente, el vehículo fue visto circular en varias calles de la ciudad hasta que las autoridades lo detuvieron en la esquina de Calle Quinta y calle State.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Milton Alberto Covarrubias Nieto, de 32 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue arrestado por la policía, que posteriormente emitió un citatorio contra el detenido.
El automóvil fue incautado por la policía.
