EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por autoridades locales y federales fue arrestado por la policía de esta ciudad.
El arresto se registró a las 11:46 de la mañana de este domingo 1 de diciembre, según indican registros policiacos.
Los oficiales detuvieron a un individuo en un sitio no revelado.
La identidad del detenido tampoco fue dada a conocer por las autoridades.
Según los reportes, el sospechoso contaba con una orden de arresto a nivel local y las autoridades federales habían solicitado su detención.
El detenido fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.