EL CENTRO — Un residente de Imperial de 41 años de edad fue arrestado el martes por intento de agresión, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Héctor Jr. Galarza fue arrestado a las 10:05 de la noche en un lugar no revelado por agentes de la policía de El Centro.
El detenido fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de intento de agresión con arma mortal, lanzar amenazas criminales y conducir intoxicado tras haber sido arrestado en la última década manejando bajo el influjo de las drogas o el alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.