EL CENTRO — Una joven de 17 años fue detenida en Garita Centro la madrugada de este martes 7 de abril.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía de El Centro, la menor dijo residir en un domicilio ubicado en Avenida El Centro de esta misma ciudad.
Las autoridades aduanales solicitaron a familiares de la menor acudir a recoger a la adolescente.
Sin embargo, una tía de la menor, quien fue consultada durante la detención, informó que la adolescente reside en Yuma con su madre.
La tía de la menor dijo no estar en posibilidad de acudir a levantar a la menor.
El incidente fue reportado a las 4 de la madrugada en el puerto fronterizo local.
