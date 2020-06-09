CALEXICO — Elementos de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos detuvieron este martes en Garita Centro a un fugitivo buscado por un homicidio en Las Vegas.
Alrededor de las 8:45 de la mañana de este 9 de junio, Luis Ángeles López llegó al puerto fronterizo y presentó su certificado de nacimiento y la licencia de conducir de Nevada.
El oficial realizó una verificación de registros y descubrió que López tenía una orden de delito grave sin fianza por homicidio en Las Vegas.
Los oficiales de CBP detuvieron a López, un ciudadano estadounidense de 27 años, y lo entregaron a oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Calexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.