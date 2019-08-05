CALEXICO — Una mujer originaria de Arizona fue arrestada la tarde de este domingo 4 de agosto en la Garita Oriente por presunto tráfico de drogas.
De acuerdo a una querella presentada por el Departamento de Justicia, la sospechosa, de 43 años de edad, fue arrestada a las 7:40 de la tarde.
La presunta traficante fue identificada como Lourdes Ramos, quien fue enviada a revisión secundaria por elementos de Protección Aduanal y Fronteriza.
Los agentes federales hallaron un total de 21 paquetes que contenían 24 libras de metanfetamina.
La droga iba oculta en el tanque para combustible del vehículo en el cual circulaba la sospechosa.
La presunta traficante fue internada en la Cárcel del Condado, donde se le negó el derecho a fianza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.