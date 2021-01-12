CALEXICO — Tres ciudadanos originarios de la India fueron detenidos por elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras mientras intentaban ingresar a Estados Unidos de forma irregular, informó el Director de Garitas de esta ciudad, David Salazar.
En su cuenta de Twitter, el funcionario dio a conocer este lunes que los inmigrantes intentaron ingresar el país por los carriles que conducen hacia territorio mexicano, pero en dirección al norte.
El funcionario agregó que los oficiales federales detuvieron a los ciudadanos orientales, quienes fueron procesados por ingreso irregular a los Estados Unidos.
