BRAWLEY — Un hombre de Brawley de 37 años de edad fue arrestado el viernes por la mañana por delitos graves relacionados con las drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional detuvieron a Pablo Y. Ambriz a las 10:45 de la mañana en un lugar no revelado en esta ciudad.
El detenido fue trasladado a la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de fabricación o distribución de una sustancia controlada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.