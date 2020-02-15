EL CENTRO — Una mujer de 52 años de edad y originaria de Calexico fue detenida en Garita Oriente por presuntamente haber sido sorprendida al intentar cruzar un cargamento de metanfetamina.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Nora Gil, quien fue arrestada por elementos federales.
La mujer fue internada en la Cárcel del Condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
Según la querella presentada por fiscales federales, Gil fue enviada a revisión secundaria a bordo de un Nissan Altima, modelo 2016.
Con el uso de equipo especial, los agentes detectaron anomalías en un neumático de refacción.
Tras revisar la llanta, las autoridades descubrieron 20 paquetes que contenían alrededor de 32.58 libras de la droga.
