EL CENTRO — Agentes del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza aseguraron a dos grupos numerosos de Inmigrantes en 24 horas.
El sector indicó este jueves que, en total, fueron detenidas 88 personas.
Según las autoridades, los detenidos son originarios de Brasil, Honduras y Venezuela.
La mayoría informaron que eran unidades familiares, esto es, adultos acompañados de sus hijos.
Los inmigrantes eran de entre uno y 49 años de edad.
