EL CENTRO — Una mujer de 46 años de edad fue arrestada la mañana del pasado miércoles luego de presuntamente haber agredido a una persona en un negocio.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 10:22 de la mañana del 9 de junio en un negocio ubicado sobre Calle Main de esta ciudad.
La parte quejosa dijo a las autoridades que la sospechosa le arrojó una botella a un empleado luego de que se le pidiera retirarse.
Las autoridades detuvieron a la mujer en la cuadra 400 de Avenida Olive y fue identificada positivamente por la parte afectada.
La mujer fue detenida y advertida por la agresión.
