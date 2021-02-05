EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la tarde de este miércoles 3 de febrero luego de presuntamente ser sorprendida en aparente violación a los códigos vehicular y de salud.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la sospechosa fue identificada como Mayra Mora, de 33 años de edad.
La Policía informó que el incidente se registró a las 7:45 de la tarde sobre la cuadra número 600 de la calle State.
Los oficiales que detuvieron a la sospechosa recibieron el consentimiento de esta para revisar la unidad.
Tras la detención, la conductora fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades el próximo 10 de marzo a las 8:30 de la mañana.
