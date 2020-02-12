EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida la mañana de este lunes 10 de febrero sobre la Calle Desert Gardens por contar con un par de órdenes de aprehensión.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:35 de la mañana, cuando fue detenida Lorena Muñoz, de 32 años de edad.
La mujer contaba con dos órdenes de arresto, por las cuales contaba con una fianza de 750 dólares por cada una.
Así mismo, fue citada a comparecer por una violación al Código Vehicular.
