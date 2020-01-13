EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue detenido al mediodía de este domingo 12 de enero por presuntamente contar con una orden de presentación.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el detenido fue identificado como Damien Renee Young, de 29 años de edad.
El sospechoso, quien fue detenido en Avenida Euclid a las 12:34 de la tarde, contaba con una orden de arresto y su fianza fue impuesta en mil dólares.
El sospechoso fue citado a comparecer ante tribunales el 24 de febrero próximo.
