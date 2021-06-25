EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este jueves en Avenida Hamilton por presuntamente haber causado daños a un domicilio.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 6:30 de la mañana, cuando la parte quejosa dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso se encontraba rompiendo las ventanas de una residencia situada en la cuadra 300 de Avenida Hamilton.
Una mujer dijo a la policia que su hijo había roto una ventana de la cocina de forma desconocida
La policia acudió al lugar, donde arrestó a quien fue identificado como Anthony Ennis. Posteriormente, el individuo fue dejado en libertad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.