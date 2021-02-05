EL CENTRO — Un residente local entregó a la policía de esta ciudad un aparato telefónico que fue hallado en la vía pública.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía de esta ciudad, la persona halló un iPhone 7 en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Adams.
Tras el hallazgo, el residente indicó a un oficial quién patrullaba la zona respecto al aparato de color rojo qué fue localizado frente a su residencia.
El aparato quedó a disposición de la policía dentro del cuarto de evidencias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.