EL CENTRO — Una persona localizó dos tarjetas de identificación y una tarjeta bancaria que pertenecían a personas distintas.
Reportes de la policía de El Centro indican que la propiedad fue localizada alrededor de las 10:13 de la mañana de este jueves 13 de enero en la tienda Costco ubicada al norte de Avenida Imperial.
Personal de la tienda reportó haber hallado las tarjetas que fueron entregadas a sus propietarios, quienes al parecer laboran para Caridades Católicas.
