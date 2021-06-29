EL CENTRO — Una persona devolvió a la policía local varias tarjetas bancarias e identificaciones, según indican registros policiacos.
La devolución se realizó minutos después de la 1 de la tarde de este lunes 28 de junio en la comandancia de policía.
La persona que entregó los documentos acudió a las instalaciones policiacas para poner a disposición de las autoridades una identificación de un varón de casi 30 años de edad, así como cuatro tarjetas bancarias.
