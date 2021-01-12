EL CENTRO — Los restos de un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza fueron sepultados este martes en el cementerio Evergreen de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo al Jefe del Sector El Centro, Gregory Bovino, el agente llevaba por nombre Roberto Alvarado.
El oficial falleció a los 45 años de edad mientras se encontraba fuera de su horario laboral.
El jefe del sector dijo sentirse absolutamente devastado por la pérdida de “este increíble hombre, líder y padre”.
Bovino pidió en su cuenta de Twitter rezar por su esposa, sus seis hijos, familia y amigos.
