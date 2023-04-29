IMPERIAL -- Los dos sospechosos que fueron arrestados por el robo de varios vehículos en la ciudad de Imperial y sus alrededores fueron procesados este jueves 27 de abril, informó la policía.
Jesse Parra fue condenado por dos cargos de delito mayor de hurto de automóviles.
Recibió una condena por delito grave en su registro y cumplirá 7 años y 4 meses en una prisión estatal.
Abel Arguilez fue declarado culpable de dos cargos de delito mayor de hurto de automóviles y un cargo de robo de un vehículo.
Cumplirá 5 años y 6 meses en la cárcel del condado.
