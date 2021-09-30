MEXICALI — La Fiscalía Regional de Mexicali reportó haber obtenido de un juez una sentencia condenatoria de 6 años 8 meses de prisión en contra de Leonardo Castro Ramos por violación en grado de tentativa.
De acuerdo a la investigación, el hecho ocurrió el 22 de abril del 2019 en una cuartería de Callejón Veracruz de la colonia Esperanza.
Las autoridades indicaron que el hoy sentenciado se ofreció a ayudar a la víctima a mover un sillón.
Posteriormente, el sospechoso agarró con fuerza a la víctima, para luego arrojarla a la cama e intentar agredirla sexualmente.
La afectada gritó para pedir ayuda y llegó una vecina a auxiliarla.
En procedimiento abreviado se dictó sentencia condenatoria en su contra sin beneficios de libertarios.
