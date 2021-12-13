IMPERIAL — Unas 73 entradas decoradas e iluminadas festivamente iluminaron la Avenida Imperial el viernes por la noche para el Desfile de Luces anual de la ciudad.
La variedad de participantes incluyó a la policía local, bandas escolares, clubes de automóviles, iglesias, municipios, organizaciones cívicas, varias empresas y, naturalmente, Santa Claus.
La gran mariscal fue Valentina Estes de Benchmark Mortage.
Los vendedores de comida y otros vendedores se establecieron cerca de la ruta del desfile en las calles de la ciudad.
El desfile comenzó a las 6 de la tarde y las festividades terminaron alrededor de las 8 de la noche.
