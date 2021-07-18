IMPERIAL — Familias de la ciudad de Imperial juegan en el agua mientras se proyecta una película en una pantalla inflable durante un evento realizado en la Alberca de Imperial el viernes por la noche.
El evento público gratuito, organizado por la ciudad de Imperial, contó con la película "Moana" de Disney.
La tarifa de entrada de 1.50 dólares de la piscina fue eliminada por la noche gracias a una subvención de actividades acuáticas de verano del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial.
Artículos como bebidas rehidratantes, helados, papas fritas y dulces fueron vendidos a los asistentes durante el evento. FOTO VINCENT OSUNA
