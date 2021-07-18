Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 108F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 107F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.