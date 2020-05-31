BRAWLEY — Agentes de la policía local dispersaron a una multitud luego de recibir una llamada en la que fue denunciada una gran reunión de personas que comenzó a formarse en un funeral la mañana del viernes 29 de mayo en el cementerio Riverview del Camino Hovley.
El gerente del cementerio notificó al 911 alrededor de las 10:30 de la mañana sobre lo acontecido.
El gerente solicitó la presencia de la policía, ya que se esperaba que más de 100 personas asistieran al funeral.
Agentes del alguacil del condado respondieron al lugar y dejaron el sitio al mediodía.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.