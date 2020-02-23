EL CENTRO — El Programa Ocupacional Regional del Valle Imperial anunció la designación de la enfermera registrada Nancy Ramos Quesada como su alumna distinguida del 2020.
La designación será presentada ante la Junta de Administración de IVROP para su aprobación en la reunión del consejo del 20 de marzo de 2020.
De ser ratificada la designación, Ramos Quesada será homenajeada en la ceremonia de reconocimientos de IVROP a realizarse el 1 de abril de 2020 en el edificio Casa de Mañana en las instalaciones de la Feria del Valle Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.