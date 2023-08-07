IMPERIAL -- El Banco de Alimentos del Valle Imperial llevará a cabo una colecta de alimentos en las instalaciones del Colegio del Valle Imperial de 8:00 a 9:30 de la mañana el miércoles 9 de agosto.
La entrega de alimentos se llevará a cabo en el estacionamiento K.
Se les pide a los asistentes que ingresen por Drive 4 y permanezcan en su vehículo.
Todos los estudiantes y residentes locales están invitados, hasta agotar existencias.
Se recomienda a aquellos que no puedan asistir que se comuniquen con un representante del Banco de Alimentos al (760) 370-0966 para encontrar un sitio de distribución de alimentos cercano.
