Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High near 110F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 86F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and a few clouds with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 107F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.