EL CENTRO — Los jueces del Tribunal Superior del Condado de Imperial nombraron al juez William D. Quan como juez presidente a partir del 1 de enero.
Quan reemplazó al juez Brooks Anderholt y cumplirá un mandato de dos años.
Quan fue elegido en 2014 y asumió el cargo el 5 de enero de 2015.
Actualmente, supervisa el calendario judicial y los calendarios de preparación.
El juez Marco D. Nunez fue nombrado juez presidente asistente. Supervisa los procedimientos del tribunal de menores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.