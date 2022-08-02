EL CENTRO — Un conductor fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades luego de presuntamente haber causado daños en un hidrante escapar del lugar de los hechos.
El incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 10 de la mañana de este domingo 31 de julio en esquina de Ocotillo y Calle Sexta.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que luego del accidente el sospechoso huyó a pie del lugar del incidente.
Las autoridades localizaron a un joven de 16 años de edad, quien presuntamente se vio involucrado en el incidente.
La policía incautó un Ford Escape, modelo 2003, color plata.
El adolescente fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades.
