EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades luego de que presuntamente se le cayera accidentalmente una escopeta recortada.
El incidente se registró a las 9:52 de la mañana de este sábado 26 de marzo en un sitio cuya dirección no fue revelada por la policía.
Una persona denunció que el sospechoso de unos 30 años de edad y quien llevaba vestimenta color oscuro circulaba a bordo de una bicicleta y la escopeta se le cayó de manera accidental de la mochila.
Las autoridades descubrieron que el arma carecía de número de serie.
Los oficiales que intervinieron en el caso contactaron al presunto propietario del arma a quien le fue emitido un citatorio.
