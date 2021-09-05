EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien fue sorprendida la noche de este sábado 4 de septiembre mientras presuntamente robaba mercancía de una tienda recibió un citatorio en lugar de ser arrestada y enviada a la Cárcel del Condado.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:48 de la noche en la tienda Dollar General, ubicada en el 550 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, la mujer, quien vestía camisa roja y pantalón corto de mezclilla, fue vista sustrayendo múltiples artículos de la tienda.
La gerencia del local afirmó a las autoridades que habrían de presentar cargos contra la mujer de 24 años de edad.
La sospechosa fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades en fechas posteriores.
