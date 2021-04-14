EL CENTRO — Un varón de 70 años de edad recibió un citatorio para comparecer ante las autoridades, luego de haber sido detenido en aparente estado de ebriedad y sin licencia para conducir
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 3:20 de la tarde del pasado lunes 12 de abril en la esquina de Avenida Adams y Avenida La Brucherie.
El individuo, quien fue identificado como Efrain Corona Castro, de 70 años, condujo un vehículo por varias calles locales, presuntamente ignorando las señales de tránsito.
Las autoridades detuvieron al conductor frente a Desert Flowers.
Corona Castro recibió un citatorio por conducir sin licencia y manejar con un nivel de alcohol superior al permitido por la ley.
El conductor quedó a disposición de un familiar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.