EL CENTRO — Dos individuos fueron citados a comparecer ante las autoridades debido a aparentes violaciones al Código de Salud de California.
El incidente ocurrió a las 8:23 de la mañana de este viernes 26 de marzo en el 2150 de Avenida Waterman.
En dicho lugar fueron localizados quienes fueron identificados por la policia como Jose Juan Sandoval Garcia, de 31 años y Sergio Ozzie Romero, de 26 años.
Del lugar fue remolcado un Huyndai Sonata, color plata, modelo 2005.
