BRAWLEY — La forma en que se llevará a cabo Halloween en Brawley sigue siendo una pregunta, dijo el administrador municipal interino de Brawley, Tyler Salcido, durante la reunión regular del Concejo Municipal del martes.
Salcido dijo que él y otros funcionarios de la ciudad tuvieron una reunión informativa con el condado de Imperial el martes.
Se supone que el estado emitirá algunas pautas oficiales sobre Halloween, dijo Salcido.
“Si no se hace para esta semana, el condado emitirá algunas pautas sobre los procedimientos y precauciones de Halloween”, dijo Salcido.
“Tienen que usar una máscara”, respondió en tono de broma el concejal George A. Nava.
