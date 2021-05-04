EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por contar con una orden de aprehensión por un crimen fue arrestado luego de ser hallado a bordo de un bicicleta.
El arresto se registro a las 2:49 de la tarde del lunes 2 de mayo en el 531 de Calle Quinta.
Al detenido, quien fue identificado como Dominic González, quien el próximo 15 de mayo cumplirá 24 años, se le colocaron esposas.
Tras confirmar la orden de arresto, el detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado, donde fue ingresado.
