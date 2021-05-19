EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel del Condado la mañana de este lunes por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el arresto ocurrió poco antes del mediodía de este 17 de mayo en la esquina de Avenida Adams y Calle Décima.
El detenido fue identificado solamente con el apellido Brooks.
El sospechoso presuntamente conducía una camioneta GMC Yukón, modelo 2002, color blanco.
El individuo fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.