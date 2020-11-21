EL CENTRO — Autoridades locales arrestaron a un individuo quien fue sorprendido en el interior de una residencia de esta ciudad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 5:37 de la tarde de este jueves 19 de noviembre en el 543 de Avenida Holt.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el individuo, quien ha sido identificado como David Ponce, de 30 años, fue hallado durmiendo en la sala de la residencia.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso, quien posteriormente fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado luego de que la Oficina del Alguacil admitiera al detenido.
