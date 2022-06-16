EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y enviado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial la noche de este miércoles 15 de junio luego de presuntamente haber causado un disturbio y daños en una residencia.
Según indican registros de la policía de El Centro, el incidente fue denunciado a las 9:20 de la noche en un domicilio cuya dirección no fue dada a conocer.
La parte denunciante dijo que su hijo, de 48 años de edad, presuntamente había roto las ventanas de la sala de lugar con un martillo.
Los agentes arrestaron a quien fue identificado como Luis Ernesto Buzo, de 49 años de edad, que fue trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
