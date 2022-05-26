EL CENTRO — Un individuo que aparentemente violó una orden de restricción fue arrestado la noche de este martes 24 de mayo durante un incidente doméstico.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que a las 9:36 de la noche se reportó la presencia del sospechoso en el domicilio, cuya dirección no fue revelada por las autoridades.
El sospechoso presuntamente protagonizó un disturbio doméstico.
El individuo, que fue identificado como Gabriel Peña, de 65 años de edad, fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
La víctima, quien fue empujada y derribada al suelo, fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro luego de sufrir dolor tras el percance.
