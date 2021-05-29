EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel del Condado la mañana de este viernes 28 de mayo por presuntamente haber cometido una agresión doméstica.
El incidente fue denunciado a las autoridades locales a las 11 de la mañana.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Carmelo Horta, de 47 años de edad.
La parte afectada dijo que su novio la había golpeado alrededor de las 10 de la noche del jueves.
Las autoridades localizaron y encarcelaron al sospechoso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.