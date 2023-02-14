Today

Sunny with gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 39F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.