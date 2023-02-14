EL CENTRO — Una mujer que fue localizada por la policía al sur de El Centro fue arrestada por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
El incidente ocurrió a las 11:24 de la mañana de este lunes 13 de febrero en Truck Stop, ubicado en el 550 de Avenida Wake.
En el lugar, la policía localizó a dos personas, de las cuales una fue identificada como Lorena Martínez, de 53 años de edad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la mujer contaba con una orden de aprehensión por un delito menor.
Martínez fue ingresada en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
