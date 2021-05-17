EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien contaba con una orden de arresto fue detenida y enviada al cárcel la tarde de este domingo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto ocurrió ea las 4:23 de la tarde en el Motel Crown, situado en el 330 de Avenida Imperial.
La detenida fue identificada como Rachel Ramirez, de 42 años de edad.
Las autoridades acudieron al sitio, donde fue localizada la ahora detenida.
Tras recibir autorización de internar a la detenida en la Cárcel del Condado, la policía detuvo a la sospechosa, quien fue trasladada a la Cárcel.
