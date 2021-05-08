EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien fue liberada del Centro de Detenciones federal fue arrestada por contar con tres órdenes de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, personal del Centro GEO llamó a la policia local a la 1:36 de l a tarde de este viernes 7 de mayo, para reportar que la mujer iba a ser liberada.
Personal del centro de detención indicó que Laura Arreola, de 32 años de edad, iba a quedar en libertad, pero contaba con tres órdenes de arresto.
Elementos del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial aceptaron encarcelar a la mujer.
Arreola fue detenida y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
