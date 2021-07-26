EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien fue reportada por encontrarse en medio de la calle fue arrestada y enviada a la Cárcel del Condado por la policía de El Centro debido a que contaba con una orden de aprehensión.
Según establecen reportes policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 3:18 de la tarde en Calle Cuarta y Driftwood.
La mujer, quien en un inicio se encontraba en medio de la calle, posteriormente se levantó y se dirigió a la tienda Payless Auto Insurance.
Las autoridades indicaron que la sospechosa contaba con una orden de arresto, por lo cual fue trasladada e internada en la Cárcel del condado.
La detenida fue identificada como Sasha Gruwell, de 42 años.
