EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada y encarcelada la noche de este sábado 14 de noviembre por presuntamente haber agredido a otra persona.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:40 de la noche en el 1609 de Avenida Barbara Worth poniente.
La detenida fue identificada como Leticia Gutierrez.
La parte denunciante informó a las autoridades que su novia lo agredió y le causó heridas en el rostro.
La parte denunciante decidió encerrarse en un cuarto junto con su hija de 9 años de edad.
Gutierrez fue arrestada y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por agresión.
