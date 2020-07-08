EL CENTRO — Una mujer de Brawley de 21 años de edad fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado el lunes por la mañana por un delito grave de tráfico de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Evelyn Vargas, quien fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado aproximadamente a las 10 de la mañana del lunes sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
La hora, el lugar y la fecha del arresto de Vargas no se revelaron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.