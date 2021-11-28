EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida la mañana de este sábado 27 de noviembre por presuntamente haber iniciado un incendio en un negocio de El Centro.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 10:22 de la mañana en el negocio Letty's, ubicado en el 705 al sur de calle Cuarta.
Un empleado del negocio dimensión que la sospechosa habría iniciado un incendio en una palmera.
La sospechosa, quien fue identificada como Alejandra Clara, de 33 años de edad, fue primeramente enviada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro para que eventualmente fuese acusada ante los tribunales.
