EL CENTRO -- Una mujer fue enviada a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial la tarde de este sábado luego de presuntamente haber intentado encender un fuego.
Reportes de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente ocurrió minutos antes de la una de la tarde de este sábado 18 de junio en la tienda Círculo K, ubicada en el 1999 al poniente de Avenida Adams.
La parte denunciante informó a la policía que la sospechosa estaba causando un disturbio en el lugar e intentó realizar un incendio con un encendedor y papel periódico.
Las autoridades localizaron y detuvieron a la sospechosa minutos después.
El detenido fue identificado como Jeanie Verdugo, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
