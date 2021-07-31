EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado luego de haber sido acusado por presuntamente haber agredido a su novia.
El incidente fue reportado a las 2:35 de la mañana de este sábado 31 de julio en un domicilio ubicado en la cuadra 600 de Avenida Olive.
La denunciante dijo que el sospechoso, quien estaba intoxicado con sustancias ilícitas, había causado un disturbio.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades no localizaron al sospechoso, quien había escapado a pie.
Luego, las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso en un callejón de la calle State.
El individuo fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado tras ser acusado por haber empujado a su novia, quien de acuerdo a reportes policiacos también estaba intoxicada.
