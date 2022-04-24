EL CENTRO -- Una persona fue detenida la tarde de este sábado 23 de abril por presuntamente haber intentado robar diversos artículos de un negocio.
De acuerdo a reportes de la policía de El Centro, el incidente se registró a las 2:39 de la tarde en una tienda cuyo nombre no fue dado a conocer.
El sospechoso, que vestía camisa negra y pantalón de mezclilla, presuntamente ingresó a la tienda para intentar llevarse varios artículos y causar un disturbio al gritarle al personal y a los clientes del local.
La policía detuvo al sospechoso quién llevaba diversos artículos dentro de una carreta del negocio.
Los oficiales confirmaron que el detenido contaba con una orden de aprehensión, por lo cual fue trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
